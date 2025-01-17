Some Chicago content creators brace as time ticks down for TikTok after SCOTUS upholds looming U.S. ban

CHICAGO (CBS)—The U.S. Supreme Court weighed in on the TikTok ban, refusing to rescue the popular app from a law that required it to be sold by its Chinese parent company or banned. The app's CEO has since released a response video addressing the app's possible shutdown.

TikTok's CEO Shou Chew released a video overtly praising Donald Trump, saying he still remains hopeful for a solution "that keeps TikTok available." This is a major blow to a platform used by more than 170 million Americans, but the future of the app still remains unclear.

"I want to thank President Trump's commitment to work with us to find a solution that keeps TikTok available in the United States. This is a strong stand for the First Amendment and against arbitrary censorship," Chew said.

Many Chicago area businesses and content creators rely on the app for marketing and brand deals. But the SCOTUS decision underscores the real security dangers outlined by lawmakers.

"The SCOTUS ruling was unanimous, and it's rare these days to see a unanimous rulings," said Erik Nisbet. "Obviously, this issue of Tiktok is wrapped up into a larger policy issue with China itself when it comes to trade, national security ..."

Nisbet, a Northwestern policy analysis and communications professor, says he sees the hazard of American user data being co-opted by foreign governments.

"If the Government was really concerned about the sanctity of its citizens' data, is if they simply wouldn't focus on TikTok because this threat about our user data and privacy goes well beyond TikTok. Any social media platform is collecting data on us that is private or can be sensitive."

Local content creator Ben Wheeler, or d1wheeler, has a big following on the app and creates a series of videos explaining the world in 60 seconds. He says he actually supports the ban because of security concerns.

"It would personally benefit me for TikTok to stay around," he said. "But in terms of the broader country it should be banned, and I don't see any reason as to why my personal preference should be above the nation as a whole."

U.S. Supreme Court justices on Friday unanimously ruled that the law requiring the sale of the app did not violate the First Amendment protection against government abridgment of free speech. The decision means TikTok must either divest from its parent company, Byte Dance or be removed from U.S. app stores and hosting services beginning Jan. 19.

Wheeler's 243,000 followers have opened doors in his career, but despite that, he believes the security concerns outweigh the perks.

"The Chinese government having data having all your data, knowing what's going on in your devices. TikTok, having these background process, it's not great. And it is a genuine security concern for the United States," he said.

It's unclear if the app will still function for existing users or if TikTok will shut it down for U.S. users once the ban takes effect.

The justices were convinced of the dangers of TikTok's collection of Americans' data and the prospect of China having access to that personal information.

Millions of users will be trying to log in on Sunday to see what happens.