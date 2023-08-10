State lawmaker testifies at perjury trial of former Madigan aide Tim Mapes

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A former state lawmaker testified Thursday that Tim Mapes, the onetime chief of staff for former Speaker Michael Madigan, held nearly as much power as his boss.

Former Rep. Bob Rita, a Blue Island Democrat, was on the witness stand at Mapes' trial on charges of perjury and attempted obstruction of justice.

Mapes is accused of lying to a grand jury that was investigating a bribery scheme involving executives and lobbyists for ComEd in a bid to curry favor with Madigan.

Rita testified Mapes had a sign on his desk in Springfield that borrowed a line from the Wizard of Oz: "nobody gets in to see the wizard. Not nobody, not no how."

When asked who "wizard" was in the context of the Statehouse, Rita said it was Madigan.

Rita also said Mapes was able to wield nearly as much power at the Statehouse as Madigan thanks to his position as the speaker's top aide.

Other witnesses on Thursday included a former FBI agent who oversaw the yearslong investigation into Madigan and his inner circle.