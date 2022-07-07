Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: More Rain Ahead

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cooler but muggy morning as temperatures make way in the 80s by afternoon. 

There may be a few passing showers but most of the day stays dry. Shower chances increase tonight into early tomorrow. The rain wraps up early Friday as skies clear out for the weekend.

Back-to-back days with sun for the weekend and highs in the 70s and 80s.  

TODAY: HUMID WITH A FEW AFTERNOON SHOWERS High: 84

TONIGHT: CHANCE RAIN AND RUMBLES OF THUNDER Low: 69

TOMORROW: SHOWERS END EARLY, CLEARING AFTERNOON SKY High: 78

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on July 7, 2022 / 5:57 AM

