Three teens shot near CTA Red Line station; service suspended

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three teenagers are injured following a shooting near a CTA Red Line Sunday afternoon.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, a 16-year-old and two 19-year-olds have been hospitalized in fair to critical condition following the shooting.

The 16-year-old was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center and the two 19-year-olds were transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center.

A 44-year-old woman was also injured due to a fall. She was transported to Trinity Hospital.

Red Line service has been suspended between 95th and 87th, according to the CTA. Shuttle buses are available for connecting service, and officials say riders should also consider alternatives such as bus route #29.