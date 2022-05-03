Three teens charged in string of robberies at or near CTA Red Line stops

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three teens have been charged in a string of robberies over the past several weeks at or near stops on the CTA Red Line.

Chicago police said all three were charged after turning themselves in Monday at CPD's Area 1 detective headquarters.

A 15-year-old boy is charged with two felony counts of robbery, accused of robbing a 33-year-old man on April 13 at the Harrison station on the Red Line, and robbing a woman on the same day in the 1800 block of West Howard Street, about a block away from the Howard stop on the Red Line.

A 17-year-old boy also faces two felony counts of robbery in those same robberies, as ell as a felony count of robbery of a senior citizen, for the April 25 robbery of a 64-year-old man at the Addison stop on the Red Line.

A 15-year-old girl faces two felony counts of robbery of a senior citizen and one felony count of robbery. Police said she also is charged with the April 25 robbery at the Addison stop on the Red Line, and is charged in connection with the March 21 robbery of a 74-year-old man at the Fullerton station on the Red Line, and in an April 25 robbery of a 28-year-old woman at the Thorndale stop on the Red Line.

Court information for the three teens was not immediately available.