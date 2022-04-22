Watch CBS News

Three people arrested, at least five guns recovered after gunfire leads to police chase, crash in Fuller Park

/ CBS Chicago

Police arrest three people in Fuller Park; cars and weapons recovered 00:20

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gunfire Thursday evening led to a police pursuit on the city's South Side that ended in a crash.

Two stolen vehicles crashed near 44th and Wells streets in Fuller Park. Our cameras were there as police took three people into custody.

At least five weapons were also recovered.

No officers were injured.

Details continued to develop Thursday night.

First published on April 21, 2022 / 10:09 PM

