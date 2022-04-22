Three people arrested, at least five guns recovered after gunfire leads to police chase, crash in Fuller Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gunfire Thursday evening led to a police pursuit on the city's South Side that ended in a crash.
Two stolen vehicles crashed near 44th and Wells streets in Fuller Park. Our cameras were there as police took three people into custody.
At least five weapons were also recovered.
No officers were injured.
Details continued to develop Thursday night.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.