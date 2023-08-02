Watch CBS News
Three men wounded, one critically, in Lawndale shooting

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three men were shot and wounded Tuesday evening in the North Lawndale neighborhood.

At 7:19 p.m., the men were on the sidewalk in the 1300 block of South Springfield Avenue when they were all shot.

A 31-year-old man was shot in the leg and was reported in good condition, a 32-year-old man was shot in both legs and was also in good condition, and a 33-year-old man was also shot in the legs and was reported in critical condition.

All were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital.

No one was in custody late Tuesday. Area 4 detectives are investigating.

First published on August 1, 2023 / 9:49 PM

