Three men robbed at gunpoint in Logan Square

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three men were robbed at gunpoint in Chicago's Logan Square neighborhood Saturday evening, police say.

According to the Chicago Police Department, the men were standing outside in the 2300 block of North St. Louis around 7:21 p.m., when a gray sedan stopped in front of them.

Four unidentified males got out of the vehicle and started showing handguns.

The offenders then demanded personal belongings and the three victims complied.

The four thieves got back in the vehicle and fled the scene, police said.

No injuries were reported. No arrests have been made.