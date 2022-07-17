Watch CBS News
Three-alarm fire at Dolton factory draws large response

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A fire at a Dolton factory brought out a large fire department presence Sunday afternoon. 

Firefighters were called out to put out a fire at the factory, which makes glass and metal jars, at 138th and Cottage Grove around 1 p.m.

No smoke or flames could be seen on video, but the fire was raised to a three-alarm response. 

So far there have been no reports of any injuries. 

