Bee-careful out there: Thousands of bees buzzing around Daley Plaza

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Daley Plaza is all abuzz.

There's a cloud of activity because a few thousand bees have set up residence. While most people walked by without incident, the tree hive caught the attention of everyone walking by it.

So you'll want to bee aware of your surroundings!

CBS 2 also learned today that America's honeybee hives just staggered through the second-highest death rate on record.

Beekeepers reported losing nearly half of their managed colonies.

The city said the removal/relocation is scheduled for Friday, but did not have an exact time. The hive is set to go to Sweet Beginnings in North Lawndale.