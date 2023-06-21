Watch CBS News
Bees swarm tree branch in Daley Plaza

By Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A swarm of bees was spotted on the branch of a tree in Daley Plaza late Wednesday.

The bees were seen on a branch of the tree at the southeast corner of the plaza at Dearborn and Washington streets, near the Eternal Flame.

daley-plaza-bees.png
Adam Harrington/CBS 2

Pigeons often occupy nearly every branch of the tree, but none were landing on the low-hanging branch where the bees were swarming.

Some people in Daley Plaza noticed the bees and looked up or took video, but many did not appear to notice.

No action had been taken with regard to the bees as of 6:30 p.m., hours after they were first spotted.

