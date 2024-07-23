Burglars caught on video smashing into North Side Chicago vape shop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police on Tuesday were searching for at least four men who used a sledgehammer to break into a Lincoln Park neighborhood vape shop.

The burglary happened at 3:22 a.m. at Mr. Vape & Smoke, at 2250 N. Lincoln Ave.—just southeast of the diagonal thoroughfare's six-way intersection with Orchard Street and Belden Avenue.

The burglars smashed a glass display window to get into the store. One person quickly rushed to a cash register and grabbed it all.

In addition, the burglars stole edible marijuana and vapes.

This was not the first time such a thing has happened.

"It discourages a lot to a business. We're always struggling in this kind of business, and these things happening like every alternate day—or like every once a month," said Majid Mohammad, owner of Mr. Vape & Smoke. "The business is already struggling, and you know, these robberies are crazy."

Police said the burglars fled in unknown direction. The owner spent the morning cleaning up broken glass and damaged merchandise.

Police did not have anyone in custody late Tuesday.