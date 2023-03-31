Thieves steal Kia cars before committing armed robberies on West Side, police say
CHICAGO (CBS) -- More thieves are stealing Kia cars - this time police say they're taking them to commit armed robberies.
It's happened twice this week - once Tuesday night or Wednesday morning near Lexington and Western on the Near West Side, and again early Wednesday morning near Roosevelt and Kostner in North Lawndale.
The city has seen a rash of Kia and Hyundai thefts.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.