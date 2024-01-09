Crash-and-grab burglars steal ATM from gyro shop on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Burglars rammed an SUV into a gyro shop and stole an ATM in Bronzeville overnight.

Police said, shortly before 3:30 a.m., two burglars used a Jeep Cherokee to damage the front of Gyros 47 near 47th and Calumet, then went inside and took the ATM.

No injuries were reported, and no one was in custody Tuesday morning.

Area 1 detectives were investigating.