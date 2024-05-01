Chicago police warn of burglaries involving parked law enforcement cars on Far Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are warning about a series of car break-ins targeting law enforcement vehicles on the city's Far Northwest Side.

Police say the suspects are targeting both marked and unmarked law enforcement vehicles. All of these incidents are happening in residential neighborhoods.

Since Sunday, there have been at least three different break-ins in Forest Glen, Norwood Park, and Edison Park. Two of those break-ins are believed to have happened overnight.

According to police, a dark-colored SUV pulled up to a parked car, where the suspect then broke the window and took whatever was inside the passenger compartment and trunk. It's not clear what was taken from the cars.

Police were unable to specify what kind of law enforcement vehicles were being targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Five at 312-746-7394.