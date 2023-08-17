Thieves break in, steal medication from North Side pharmacy

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are searching for pharmacy thieves, after an overnight smash-and-grab in Sauganash.

Our non-stop news crew was on the scene at Cicero and Peterson.

Police said just before 3 a.m., three people smashed their way inside - grabbing medicine from the shelves, even leaving some behind on the floor.

Upon arrival, Chicago police arrived they checked the building but no one was there.

Police said security camera video shows the break-in and then shows the suspects leaving the pharmacy.

No arrests were made.



