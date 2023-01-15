Police issue alert after thieves burglarize 6 businesses within hours in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police issued an alert after six businesses were burglarized within three hours Thursday morning.

The burglaries happened in the O'Hare, Edison Park, and Norwood Park neighborhoods.

Police said multiple suspects would shatter the front glass door of the businesses and, once inside, take money from the cash register or from the office of the business.

Incident times and locations:

· 6000 block of North Northwest Ave. on January 12, 2023, at 2:23 am

· 5300 block of North Cumberland Ave. on January 12, 2023, at 3:08 am

· 7200 block of West Devon Ave. on January 12, 2023, at 4:54 am

Police only had vague descriptions of the suspects but say they were wearing dark clothing, masks, and gloves. They were last seen driving a black Jeep Cherokee and gray Honda Accord.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Five at 312-746-7394.