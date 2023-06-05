CPD issue alert after thieves burglarize 4 North Side businesses

4 businesses burglarized on North Side, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are warning businesses on the north side after burglars stole cash registers from four places early Sunday morning.

It happened in the North Center, Ravenswood, and Lakeview neighborhoods during the early morning in less than an hour.

Investigators say between one and five men broke the front windows to get inside the business. They damaged or removed the cash registers and grabbed bottles of alcohol before rushing out.

Incident times and locations:

· 1900 block of W. Byron, Sunday, June 4 at 3:48 a.m.

· 4200 block of N. Ravenswood, Sunday, June 4 at 4:00 a.m.

· 1700 block of W Sunnyside, Sunday, June 4 at 4:11 a.m.

· 2800 block of N Lincoln, Sunday, June 4 at 4:17 a.m.

Police say the burglars were wearing face coverings and hooded sweatshirts

Anyone with information can contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Three at 312-744-8263.