Watch CBS News
Local News

Thieves smash windows, burglarize 4 businesses within 20 minutes on Chicago's North Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police issued an alert after four businesses were burglarized overnight in the Edgewater neighborhood.

The burglaries happened within 20 mins between 3:40 a.m. and 4 a.m. in the 6000 block of North Broadway.

In each incident, the front glass windows were shattered, and the unknown offender or offenders made entrance into the business. They tampered with cash registers before fleeing the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area 3 at 312-744-8263.

Jeramie Bizzle
j-bizzle.jpg

Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on November 18, 2023 / 3:36 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.