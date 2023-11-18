Thieves smash windows, burglarize 4 businesses within 20 minutes on Chicago's North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police issued an alert after four businesses were burglarized overnight in the Edgewater neighborhood.



The burglaries happened within 20 mins between 3:40 a.m. and 4 a.m. in the 6000 block of North Broadway.

In each incident, the front glass windows were shattered, and the unknown offender or offenders made entrance into the business. They tampered with cash registers before fleeing the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area 3 at 312-744-8263.