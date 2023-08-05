Thief robs Gold Coast store at gunpoint

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are investigating after a business was robbed in Gold Coast Friday night.

The incident happened just before 11 a.m. in the 900 block of North Rush Street.

Police say an unknown male entered the business through the back door brandishing a handgun.

The offender pointed the gun at employees and threatened to use force before taking merchandise from the store.

He then fled the scene through the back door where he was seen entering a black Yukon truck that left the area.

No injuries were reported.

No arrests were made.