The women of 'SIX The Musical' share their version of history with King Henry VIII

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After too many months of dark stages and empty seats, Chicago's theater scene is back and booming.

It includes a musical that could clean up at the Tony Awards this year, not just notable for its cast, but who's who in the crew. CBS 2's Marie Saavedra explains.

What you may have heard about the Tony Nominated "SIX The Musical" is its plot points, shared with pop music flair. The six wives of Henry VIII take to the mic to share their version of history.

"SIX: The Musical" is playing at the CIBC Theatre through July 3rd.

Gabriela Carrillo is overjoyed to be making herstory in @SIXUSTour as Catherine Parr! Gabriela is a first-generation Mexican-American raised in Chicago. You may recognize her released original music under the name 'Gabriela Francesca.' See Gabriela until July 3! pic.twitter.com/XfUTxty69H — Broadway In Chicago (@broadwaychicago) May 31, 2022