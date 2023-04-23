Watch CBS News
Local News

'The Office' reunion convention continues at Navy Pier

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

"The Office" reunion fan convention continues at Navy Pier
"The Office" reunion fan convention continues at Navy Pier 00:28

CHICAGO (CBS) – Office fans can get a taste of Dunder Mifflin at Navy Pier.

"The Reunion: An Interactive Office Fan Convention" continues at the Aon Grand Ballroom from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Meet dozens of cast members from the show - including Leslie David Baker, a Chicago native who played Stanley.

Fans can also check out live panels, take photos on a replica set, and see props and wardrobes used on the show.

Tickets for the event start at $50.

First published on April 23, 2023 / 9:43 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.