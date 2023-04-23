'The Office' reunion convention continues at Navy Pier

"The Office" reunion fan convention continues at Navy Pier

CHICAGO (CBS) – Office fans can get a taste of Dunder Mifflin at Navy Pier.

"The Reunion: An Interactive Office Fan Convention" continues at the Aon Grand Ballroom from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Meet dozens of cast members from the show - including Leslie David Baker, a Chicago native who played Stanley.

Fans can also check out live panels, take photos on a replica set, and see props and wardrobes used on the show.

Tickets for the event start at $50.