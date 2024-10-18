Watch CBS News
The Network honors CBS News Chicago with leadership award during breakfast to end domestic violence

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Network honored CBS News Chicago with a leadership award for coverage of domestic violence issues. 

The award was given out during the organization's annual "Leading Together Partnership Breakfast to End Domestic Violence." The  Network advocates for those impacted by gender-based violence through education and public policy. 

CBS News Chicago was proud to be a Leadership Award winner for coverage of domestic violence issues, including Dorothy Tucker's special "Investigating Injustice." 

At the breakfast, Mayor Brandon Johnson thanked Tucker for her "dedication and her astuteness." 

"Congratulations to all of you for your dedication and your conviction to ending domestic violence and supporting those who are surviving," Johnson said.

CBS News Chicago General Manager Jennifer Lyons accepted the award, saying, "Awareness is the first step toward change." As Lyons mentioned, we do this work For The Love of Chicago! 

