CHICAGO (CBS) — The Great American Dog Show, taking place this weekend in Schaumburg.

This year's show will take place at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center on Thoreau Drive. The event runs from Friday to Sunday.

The event features competitions, family-friendly activities, and shopping. Organizer said guests can pet and play with more than 100 breeds of dogs.

For tickets, head to the Great American Dog Show website.