CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Great American Dog Show returns to Chicago this weekend

CBS 2 is a proud sponsor of the competition that kicks off Friday.

Catch demonstrations, competitions, and much more in person at McCormick Place and on the CBS News Chicago livestream Friday through Sunday.

Meet the dog handler family helping run the Great American Dog Show https://t.co/GKJiDbFOrL pic.twitter.com/YDRcy1WmNy — CBS Chicago (@cbschicago) August 21, 2023

Tickets are now on sale now.