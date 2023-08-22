Dogs and trainers from across the country prepare for Great American Dog Show this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's the final countdown ahead of the Great American Dog Show that starts on Friday at McCormick Place.

For spectators, the only requirement is to show up and enjoy, but for the dogs and handlers who are competing, these last few days are for last-minute rehearsals.

CBS 2's Marie Saavedra got a look at the pooches putting in work at Chicago's All Fours Dog Training.

They've put in hours and hours practice, running drills and following orders. Now these dogs are days away from the spotlight.

"The exhibitors are out there. They're exercising their dogs. They're making sure them in top condition, because this is one of the biggest shows," said D. Scott Pfeil, president of the International Kennel Club of Chicago, which is hosting the triumphant return of the Great American Dog Show at McCormick Place this weekend. "There are very few dog shows in any major city, and we haven't been here since 2015. So we've been planning for over 18 months to bring it back to a city that's this incredible."

Crowds were wowed at last year's show in the western suburbs, featuring stiff competition in the skills exhibitions, with dogs as far as the eye can see.

This year, there's more than 600,000 square feet to fill, with everything showcasing our four-legged friends, including a first for this show.

"You're going to watch dogs jump into a pool right on the floor of the Lakeside Center [at McCormick Place]," Pfeil said.

The event welcomes show dogs from across the country. Catering to those competitors is one thing, but organizers say they're also focused on filling the space with entertainment for the whole family.

"You can go to lots of different things throughout the city, but [it's] someplace you can spend the entire day at an affordable price with your family," Pfeil said.

Whether you're a chihuahua lover or more partial to a Bernese mountain dog that can take you on walks, you'll likely leave with a greater appreciation for what man's best friends can do.

"I want them to come with an open mind, knowing that there are things they might not have seen, breeds they might not have seen, and I want them to go away finding the dog of their dreams, and loving it forever," Pfeil said.

The Great American Dog Show kicks off on Friday and runs through Sunday. Catch demonstrations, competitions, and much more in person at McCormick Place, or on the CBS News Chicago livestream.