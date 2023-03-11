Ahead of June UC concert, the Cure call out Illinois for policies on ticket scalping

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's Friday, and The Cure are not in love with ticket scalpers.

The band is also singling out Illinois for making it harder to curb resellers.

Ahead of ticket presales this week, The Cure unveiled a "verified fan" registration system. People who register will not be guaranteed tickets – but will be entered into a lottery for ticket sales.

In a tweet Friday, the band also said tickets will not be transferrable. If you can't go, you can only trade your tickets on face-value ticket exchanges.

"Unfortunately, despite our desire to protect our low ticket prices for fans, the states of New York, Illinois, and Colorado make this very difficult – they actually have laws in place that protect scalpers!" The Cure wrote. "For shows in these states, we urge fans to buy or sell tickets to one or another on face value exchanges like twickets.live and cashortrade.org."

The Cure plays at the United Center on Saturday, June 10, as part of their "Shows of a Lost World" tour. Tickets will be available through the Ticketmaster Verified Fan Sale beginning this coming Wednesday and will require registration to access. Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, March 17.