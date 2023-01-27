The Bellevue to replace Tavern on Rush in Gold Coast

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A new restaurant is set to open this spring in the space formerly occupied by the beloved Tavern on Rush.

Artist's renderings were released Thursday of the interior and exterior plan for The Bellevue, which is set to open in the spring at 1031 N. Rush St.

Knauer Incorporated

The restaurant is adding an extra bar on the second floor, and keeping the previous bar's outdoor seating.

Tavern on Rush closed in October, after serving as a staple at the corner of Rush Street and Bellevue Place for 25 years.

Tavern on Rush was part of the Phil Stefani Signature Restaurants group – which called it "a hot spot for locals and visitors alike." It opened in April 1998.

The owners of the building wanted to put a new restaurant concept in the space.

Meanwhile, the owners of Tavern on Rush have hinted at reopening a new location.