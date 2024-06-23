"The Bean" in Chicago's Millennium Park reopens to public after nearly year-long renovation

CHICAGO (CBS) — After months of renovations, Grainger Plaza, the area surrounding Cloud Gate, or "The Bean" in Millennium Park, has reopened to the public on Sunday.

Visitors can once again access Chicago's iconic sculpture created by Anish Kapoor.

Construction at the plaza began last August and included a rebuild of the plaza podium — including new stairs, accessible ramps, paver replacement, a waterproofing system, and accessibility upgrades, according to the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events.

Additional landscaping improvements to the Plaza will be completed in the coming weeks, but they will not limit access to Cloud Gate.

The sculpture has drawn millions of visitors each year since it opened in 2004.

The reopening of the plaza comes ahead of Millennium Park's 20th anniversary celebrations scheduled from July 18-21.

According to the department, the event will take place across the park and feature award-winning headliners, activities for families and youth, workouts, new public art, and more.

Millennium Park is open daily from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.