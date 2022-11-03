Jokes you can tell at Thanksgiving dinner
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The election buzz may bring our nation's biggest political issues to your family's Thanksgiving table in a few weeks.
That's why, we want to provide some preapproved jokes sure to break the ice this turkey day.
Try these out:
- How does Thanksgiving always end? With a "g."
- My friends told me to stop telling Thanksgiving jokes, but I couldn't quit COLD TURKEY.
- How are Thanksgiving and Halloween alike? They both have gobble-ins.
- What should you wear to Thanksgiving dinner? A har-vest.
- When does Christmas come before Thanksgiving? In the dictionary.
- Why did the cranberries turn red? They saw the turkey dressing!
- What do you do when you accidentally sit on the sweet potatoes you made for Thanksgiving dinner? Bring squash casserole instead.
- What does a vampire call Thanksgiving? Fangs-giving.
- Why was the Thanksgiving soup so expensive? It had 24 carrots.
