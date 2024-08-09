Test results released in death of Chicago's beloved Lincoln Park owls

CHICAGO (CBS) — A newly released report provided insight into the sudden loss of three owls who gained attention on Chicago's North Side.

Back in March, local bird watchers and Lincoln Park neighbors fell in love with the great horned owls, known by some as the "rockstars of the neighborhood."

According to the Chicago Bird Alliance, the cause of death for all three owls has been listed as "rodenticide toxicosis."

"Rodenticide" is more commonly known as "rat poisoning."

Officials said this is sad but not unexpected.

The Chicago Bird Alliance said they recently passed a policy calling for reducing the use of anticoagulant rodenticides. This has been an ongoing issue.

The alliance argues the chemicals are not an effective method in controlling the rat population locally, and recommends reducing the use of the poisonous substance. The alliance has stated there are alternative methods that reduce harm to birds.

More research on these methods are expected to be released.

John Creighton

Great horned owls

According to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, great horned owls are one of eight owl species found in Illinois.

They hunt at night and tend to live in city parks and suburban areas. Official report the owls have a wingspan of 48 to 62 inches long, making them the largest resident owl species.

Spotted: The famous Lincoln Park owl! A bird watcher called her the “rockstar of the neighborhood.” @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/liK1zV70MI — Elyssa Kaufman (@ElyssaKaufman) March 12, 2024

A local bird watcher and advocate reminded neighbors that drone use is prohibited and crowding the owl's space could pose a danger to the birds.

According to the Chicago Bird Alliance, ethical viewing is vital to protect the owls. Eliminating noise, using protective lenses and watching from a safe distance are part of the group's guidelines. You can learn more about safely visiting the owls here.