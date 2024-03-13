Lincoln Park neighbors getting a hoot out of Chicago's great horned owls

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Lincoln Park's a hoot for local bird watchers.

Two great horned owls, known by some as the "rockstars of the neighborhood" are gaining attention from neighbors and local experts.

John Creighton

While the mama owl is camouflaged in the tree, her outline is visible from the park. According to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, great horned owls are one of eight owl species found in Illinois.

They hunt at night and tend to live in city parks and suburban areas. Official report the owls have a wingspan of 48 to 62 inches long, making them the largest resident owl species.

Spotted: The famous Lincoln Park owl! A bird watcher called her the “rockstar of the neighborhood.” @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/liK1zV70MI — Elyssa Kaufman (@ElyssaKaufman) March 12, 2024

A local bird watcher and advocate is reminding neighbors that drone use is prohibited and crowding the owl's space could pose a danger to the birds.

According to the Chicago Bird Alliance, ethical viewing is vital to protect the owls. Eliminating noise, using protective lenses and watching from a safe distance are part of the group's guidelines. You can learn more about safely visiting the owls here.