Tesla Cybertruck coming to Chicago's 2024 Auto Show

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Tesla Cybertruck will be featured at Chicago's 2024 Auto Show.

The Cybertruck will not be available for test rides, but visitors will be able to take a test ride in the Model 3, Y, and X. Also on display will be the Lucid Air.

According to Tesla, the Cybertruck, known for its storage capability, travels up to 340 miles on a single charge and its stainless-steel exoskeleton reduces dents and long-term corrosion.

This is the first year Tesla electric vehicles will be in the show.

The electric vehicle giant will join some of the biggest traditional names in the auto industry at the show, including Ford, BWM, Cadillac, Chevy, Honda, GME, Hyundai, Maserati, Nissan, Subaru, Toyota and more.

The Chicago Auto Show opens to the public on Feb. 10.