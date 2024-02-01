Watch CBS News
Local News

Tesla electric cars to feature at Chicago Auto Show for first time

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – For the first time, Tesla electric vehicles will be featured at the Chicago Auto Show this year.

Those who have always wanted to take a ride in an electric vehicle will be able to at the McCormick Place later this month.

Tesla will join the pack on the indoor test track for electric vehicles. Visitors will be able to take a test ride in the Model 3, Y, and X. Also on display will be the Lucid Air.

The electric vehicle giant will join some of the biggest traditional names in the auto industry at the show, including Ford, BWM, Cadillac, Chevy, Honda, GME, Hyundai, Maserati, Nissan, Subaru, Toyota and more.

The Chicago Auto Show opens to the public on Feb. 10.

CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on February 1, 2024 / 1:47 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.