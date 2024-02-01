Tesla electric cars to feature at Chicago Auto Show for first time

CHICAGO (CBS) – For the first time, Tesla electric vehicles will be featured at the Chicago Auto Show this year.

Those who have always wanted to take a ride in an electric vehicle will be able to at the McCormick Place later this month.

Tesla will join the pack on the indoor test track for electric vehicles. Visitors will be able to take a test ride in the Model 3, Y, and X. Also on display will be the Lucid Air.

The electric vehicle giant will join some of the biggest traditional names in the auto industry at the show, including Ford, BWM, Cadillac, Chevy, Honda, GME, Hyundai, Maserati, Nissan, Subaru, Toyota and more.

The Chicago Auto Show opens to the public on Feb. 10.