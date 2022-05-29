Chicago First Alert Weather: Temps warming up back into the 80s

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After a spectacular Saturday, we're anticipating a sunny, warmer, breezy Sunday. Our temperatures should top out in the middle 80s. A slight chance for a sprinkle, as we saw yesterday. The window for a sprinkle or two is from late afternoon until sunset. This is an isolated chance. A Beach Hazards Statement has been issued for Lake County, IL, and South Wisconsin with waves of up to 5 feet expected. This is in effect throughout Sunday.

CBS 2

We stay very warm tonight. The normal low is 55 and we'll hover around the 70-degree mark.

CBS 2

Monday brings sunshine, breezy conditions, and warmer temps. It'll be a hot Memorial Day by Chicago standards. The temp should reach 90 and our record for May 30 is 93.

CBS 2

Tuesday sees 89 with a chance for showers and storms at night as a cold front heads into our area. Temps fall back into the 70s by Wednesday and remain there through the end of the 7-day period.

CBS 2

Stats

Today's Normal Temps- High 75 Low 55

Saturday's High- 74

Today- 86

Sunrise- 5:20am

Forecast

Today- Mostly sunny, breezy, and 86. Slight chance for a late afternoon sprinkle. Winds S at 25, gusting to 35 mph.

Tonight- A low of 70 with breezy conditions.

Memorial Day- Mostly sunny and breezy with a high of 90.