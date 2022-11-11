Temporary memorial honoring Highland Park parade shooting victims opens

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- A new temporary memorial has opened in Highland Park in memory of the victims of the deadly Fourth of July parade shooting.

Help will also be available for community members who need someone to talk to.

The memorial is located at the rose garden right next to Highland Park City Hall.

The city is providing roses there and encouraging community members to lay them in the rose garden as part of a personal reflection and remembrance while the flowers last.

Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering says some memorials that went up right after the shooting were in very public places and were triggering for some residents.

She says the rose garden site is more secluded.

"This is a step away from the traffic it's a step away from the train it's a chance for people to have a quiet place of reflection," Rotering said.

Counselors will be available at the rose garden in Highland Park until 2 p.m.

Therapy dogs and horses will also be on site until 12:30 p.m.

Highland Park says it will consider a permanent memorial to the victims of the parade shooting sometime in the future.