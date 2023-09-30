Watch CBS News
Local News

Temporary FEMA disaster recovery center opens in Chicago suburb

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

FEMA opens temporary disaster relief center in Dolton, Illinois
FEMA opens temporary disaster relief center in Dolton, Illinois 00:25

DOLTON, Ill. (CBS) -- More help is coming to the south suburbs after bad flooding this summer.

A temporary FEMA disaster recovery center opened Saturday in Dolton, Illinois to help renters, homeowners, and business owners whose property was damaged in late June and early July.

It will be open through next Saturday at the Dolton Library District near Lincoln and Jarvis.

The deadline to register for help from FEMA is October 16.

First published on September 30, 2023 / 10:52 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.