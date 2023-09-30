Temporary FEMA disaster recovery center opens in Chicago suburb

DOLTON, Ill. (CBS) -- More help is coming to the south suburbs after bad flooding this summer.

A temporary FEMA disaster recovery center opened Saturday in Dolton, Illinois to help renters, homeowners, and business owners whose property was damaged in late June and early July.

It will be open through next Saturday at the Dolton Library District near Lincoln and Jarvis.

The deadline to register for help from FEMA is October 16.