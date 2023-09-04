Bally's needs state's OK before opening temporary Chicago casino in matter of days

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago could be just days away from having a casino, but even before it opens, it's getting mixed reviews.

CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported that critics aside, all the casino needs is an OK from the state.

There was still a bit of business to take care of before the doors could open at Bally's Casino. State regulators will be at the site this week for testing to see if the casino gets the green light from the Illinois Gaming Board. Then, a license could be awarded.

Pizzeria Uno has anchored the corner of Wabash and Ohio for 80 years, and the deep dish giant is ready to welcome a new neighbor with open arms, Bally's temporary casino.

"We are one of the few restaurants right outside their doors so it's good for our business. It's good for our staff," said Robert Komar, general manager of Pizzeria Uno. "It's a win all around."

De Mar: "So you see this as a good thing?"

Komar: "Oh, this is a great thing."

The slots are up and running, but the doors remain closed to the public. The Illinois Gaming Board will run testing on Wednesday and Thursday. If approved, the temporary casino could be operational in days. Revenue generated could bring $55 million a year to the city.

"Chicago can do better than this," said Deborah Gershbein, president of the Streeterville Organization of Active Residents, or SOAR. "We don't need to look at gambling as a resource to raise funds for the city."

SOAR strongly opposes the project.

"These are the two main arteries to and from the expressway that leads downtown," Gershbein said. "So we are very concerned about the traffic issues as well as the potential safety issues."

Bally's expects to hire over 500 people for the former Medinah Temple location. They said they are ready to handle congestion and safety concerns.

The space has been outfitted with about 750 slots and 50 table games, all while the permanent location is being built in River West, which is set to open in 2026.

Bally's won't announce an official grand opening date until the Illinois Gaming Board officially signs off on the location.

On Tuesday, reporters will get a sneak peak at the temporary site.