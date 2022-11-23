Watch CBS News
Local News

Two teens wounded in separate overnight shootings: Police

/ CBS Chicago

2 teens wounded in separate shootings overnight
2 teens wounded in separate shootings overnight 00:26

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police say two teens were shot overnight in separate shootings.

A 16-year-old is in fair condition after a drive-by last night just after 11 p.m.

And just an hour earlier - a 19-year-old woman, identified as Cherlun Wendymalvaiz by the Medical Examiner's Office, was shot in the head while sitting in her car in the Avondale neighborhood - she did not survive.

Chicago police say she was found - near Eddy and Lawndale Avenue.

Investigators have not released information on a possible shooter.

First published on November 23, 2022 / 7:16 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.