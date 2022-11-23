Two teens wounded in separate overnight shootings: Police

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police say two teens were shot overnight in separate shootings.

A 16-year-old is in fair condition after a drive-by last night just after 11 p.m.

And just an hour earlier - a 19-year-old woman, identified as Cherlun Wendymalvaiz by the Medical Examiner's Office, was shot in the head while sitting in her car in the Avondale neighborhood - she did not survive.

Chicago police say she was found - near Eddy and Lawndale Avenue.

Investigators have not released information on a possible shooter.