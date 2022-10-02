Police investigate after 3 teens shot in Calumet City
CALUMET CITY, Ill. (CBS) – Calumet City police are seeking information after three teens were shot Saturday night.
Police said around 10:45 p.m., officers responded to the first block of 157th Street for a ShotSpotter alert and reports of a gunshot victim.
Upon arrival, officers located a group of juveniles gathered in the area.
Two victims, a 16-year-old boy, and a 17-year-old girl were located by officers at the scene. Both victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Police were also informed that a third gunshot victim, a 17-year-old boy, had self-transported to a local hospital.
The injuries of the victims are described as non-life-threatening and the incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Calumet City Police Department at 708-868-2500.
