Watch CBS News
Local News

Police investigate after 3 teens shot in Calumet City

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CALUMET CITY, Ill. (CBS) – Calumet City police are seeking information after three teens were shot Saturday night.

Police said around 10:45 p.m., officers responded to the first block of 157th Street for a ShotSpotter alert and reports of a gunshot victim.

Upon arrival, officers located a group of juveniles gathered in the area.

Two victims, a 16-year-old boy, and a 17-year-old girl were located by officers at the scene. Both victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment. 

Police were also informed that a third gunshot victim, a 17-year-old boy, had self-transported to a local hospital.

The injuries of the victims are described as non-life-threatening and the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Calumet City Police Department at 708-868-2500.

First published on October 2, 2022 / 11:08 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.