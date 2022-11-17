Watch CBS News
2 teens found shot, killed in Roseland

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two teens are dead after being found shot in the Roseland neighborhood Thursday morning.

Police said around 6:50 a.m., two unknown males, between the ages of 15 and 18, were found unresponsive, in the 11400 block of South Calumet Avenue.

One of the victims was pronounced dead on the scene with a gunshot wound to the head.

The second victim was taken to Comer Children's Hospital with a gunshot wound to the neck and chest and was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody.

Area Two detectives are investigating. 

First published on November 17, 2022 / 9:39 AM

