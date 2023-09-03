3 teens charged with multiple felonies including armed robbery across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Three teenage boys are facing multiple charges in connection to armed robberies across the city on Saturday.

The robberies happened in the West Town, West Loop, Pilsen, Chinatown, West Englewood, Bronzeville, and Near South Side neighborhoods.

The boys, ages 15, 16, and 17, were arrested by Chicago police around 3:20 p.m. in the 1100 block of South Park Terrance, 1000 block of South Plymouth Court, and 1100 block of South Clark Street respectively.

Police say they were identified as the offenders who committed multiple armed robbery-related incidents hours earlier in the following locations:

0-100 block of South Aberdeen Street: 23-year-old woman.

1800 block of West Race Avenue: 27-year-old man.

2000 block of South May Street: Two men 39 and 50.

2400 block of South Wentworth Avenue: 41-year-old man.

1400 block of West 56th Street: Two men, 53 and 60.

300 block of East 48th Street: Three men, 24, 46, 55.

2100 block of South State Street - 44-year-old woman.

The 15 and 16-year-olds were charged with 10 felony counts of armed robbery and one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon. The 16-year-old received an additional felony charge of attempted armed robbery.

The 17-year-old was charged with 11 felony counts of armed robbery, one felony count of attempted armed robbery,

No additional information was available.