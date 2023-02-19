3 teens charged with armed carjacking of man in Lawndale

CHICAGO (CBS) – Three teenage boys were arrested and charged with carjacking a 41-year-old man at gunpoint in the Lawndale neighborhood Saturday.

Two of the boys, 13 and 15, are charged with one felony count of aggravated carjacking with a firearm. Another 15-year-old boy is charged with a misdemeanor of criminal trespassing to a vehicle.

All three were arrested by the Chicago Police Department Saturday around 9:23 a.m.

The boys were identified as the suspects who, less than 20 minutes earlier, carjacked the victim, in the 1400 block of S. Trumbull Ave.

The offenders were placed into custody and charged accordingly.

No additional information was available.