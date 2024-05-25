2 charged with carving swastikas into playground equipment at suburban Chicago elementary school

ELMHURST, Ill. (CBS) — Two teens are facing charges accused of carving swatiskas into playground equipment at an elementary school in Elmhurst earlier this week, the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office announced Saturday.

Christopher Jackson, 18, of Elmhurst, appeared in court, where the judge granted the motion to detain him pre-trial. Jackson was charged with one count of hate crime on school property, one count of criminal damage to government-supported property, and one count of criminal property damage.

A 17-year-old also from Elmhurst will appear at a detention hearing at a later time.

On Monday, Elmhurst police officers responded to Edison Elementary School at 246 S. Fair Avenue for a report of criminal property damage. Arriving officers saw multiple swastikas and Nazi phrases carved into plastic playground equipment.

Following an investigation, it was alleged that Jackson and the other teen carved the swastikas and phrases into the equipment with a knife, causing $4,471.36 in damage. Jackson was arrested without incident.

"Hate crimes have no place in a civilized society," said State's Attorney Robert Berlin. "The allegations against these two defendants, who are both in their teens, are very disturbing. DuPage County is an extremely welcoming community, and we have no tolerance whatsoever for actions such as alleged in this case.

Jackson is due back in court on June 17 for arraignment.