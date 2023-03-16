Two teens charged in Kenwood, Hyde Park robberies, crash into CPD squad car

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two more teens have been charged with armed robbery after police said they each up a woman in Hyde Park and a teenage girl in Kenwood – and then crashed into a Chicago Police vehicle in a stolen car in Bronzeville.

Kytwone Jenkins, 19, and Damereon Jackson, 18, were each charged with one felony count of armed robbery. Jenkins was also cited with various traffic citations.

They were both arrested at 8:05 p.m. Monday.

Police said another suspect – a 17-year-old boy who – was also arrested and charged with one felony count of armed robbery and one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to a vehicle in connection to the same robberies. Police said he was identified as one of the people who robbed a 16-year-old girl at gunpoint in the 4500 block of South Woodlawn Avenue in Kenwood just minutes before the crash.

Jackson was also involved in that robbery, which happened at 7:45 p.m. Monday, police said.

Jenkins robbed a 28-year-old woman at gunpoint in the 5300 block of South Kimbark Avenue in Hyde Park minutes earlier at 7:30 p.m., police said.

Armed robberies were also reported at 7:35 p.m. in the 5100 block of South Kenwood Avenue and in the 1200 block of East 57th Street in Hyde Park. The latter address is only a block from the Main Quad of the University of Chicago.

Shortly before 8 p.m. Monday, two Chicago Police officers were in an unmarked squad car headed south on Cottage Grove Avenue, when a stolen Kia headed west on 38th Place slammed into them. The impact of the crash caused the officers to then crash into a building.

Three people inside the stolen Kia took off running after the driver hit the back of a parked car, but were later arrested. Police said both Jenkins and Jackson were among those in the Kia.

The two officers involved in the crash suffered minor injuries, and were treated at the hospital.

Jackson and Jenkins were to appear for a bond hearing Wednesday.