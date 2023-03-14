Watch CBS News
Bronzeville crash leaves two Chicago Police officers injured

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two Chicago Police officers were injured Monday evening in a crash in Bronzeville.

The crash happened just before 8 p.m. at 38th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue.

We understand police were chasing a vehicle believed to be stolen.

The people inside the stolen Kia took off running after the driver hit the back of a parked car.

One witness talked about what she heard from the chaotic scene.

"We heard like a big boom – like, we was like, somebody just crashed!" said witness Trinity Wymes. "And then we came, and we see people running and stuff like that, and we seen those little shatters and stuff on the ground."

We are hearing the suspects may be in custody. We are still waiting to confirm all of this.

The officers' conditions have been stabilized.

