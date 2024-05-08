2 teens charged after woman shot one of them while they tried to steal her car, Chicago police say

13-year-old girl shot in South Chicago after attempted car theft, family of shooter says

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two teens are facing felony charges after police said a woman shot one of them while they were trying to steal her car Tuesday morning in the South Chicago neighborhood.

Police said around 7:50 a.m. Tuesday, a woman saw a 13-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy trying to steal her Kia SUV in the 8200 block of South Commercial Avenue.

The woman shot the girl in the right shoulder, and the girl was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where her condition was stabilized.

On Wednesday, police said both teens were charged with one felony count of attempted possession of a stolen vehicle and one misdemeanor count of criminal property damage.

Michelle Tharpe, the sister of the woman who shot the girl, said the woman works as a security card and has a valid Firearm Owner's Identification card.

"I'm just mad my sister is in this type of situation," Tharpe said. She added her sister "caught two young kids stealing her car, breaking into her car. They busted out a window."

She said her sister acted in self-defense when she fired her gun and grazed the 13-year-old girl.

"They need to be in school," Tharpe said of the two teens. "They should have been in school."

Police took the car in question, Tharpe said, adding it was the third time her sister has dealt with people trying to break into her car.

"She's a scared mom whose car constantly getting broke in," Tharpe said.

Court information for the two teens was not available Wednesday morning.