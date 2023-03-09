2 teens charged with battery, attempted robbery of handicapped man in Chatham

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two teenage boys are facing charges after beating and attempting to rob a handicapped man in the Chatham neighborhood.

The boys, 13 and 15, were arrested in the 7900 and 8000 blocks of Eberhart Avenue on Wednesday.

Police say they were identified as the suspects who, less than 30 mins earlier, attacked and attempted to rob the 84-year-old man, in the 400 block of East 81st Street.

Responding officers located the teens who attempted to flee but were captured and taken into custody.

Both are charged with three felony counts of aggravated battery to a victim over 60 years old, attempted aggravated robbery with an indication of a firearm, and attempted robbery of a handicapped victim over 60 years old. The 15-year-old also faces a misdemeanor count of aggravated assault with the use of a deadly weapon.

The teens are scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday.

No further information was immediately available.