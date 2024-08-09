3 Chicago teens charged with trying to carjack woman in Downers Grove

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three Chicago teens have been charged with trying to carjack a woman in west suburban Downers Grove last weekend.

Two 14-year-old boys and one 15-year-old boy are charged with felony attempted vehicular hijacking, and misdemeanor criminal damage to property and obstructing a peace officer. The 15-year-old and one of the 14-year-olds also are charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Police believe a fourth teen was involved but is not yet in custody.

Downers Grove police said a woman called 911 on Saturday around 12:30 a.m., after four people blocked the road in front of her, then surrounded her car when she came to a stop.

They allegedly tried to open the door, kicked it, then yelled swear words at her. The woman was able to drive away.

A short while later, police found the teens near Maple and Main streets. They ran off, and police were able to catch one of them.

The other teens didn't stop there. Police said around 4 a.m. Saturday, they stole a 2017 Hyundai in a parking lot.

The three teens who have been charged have been ordered held in custody until their next court hearing. Two of the teens are due back in court on Thursday, and the third is due back in court on Wednesday.