Teens charged with armed robbery, possessing stolen car on Chicago's Near North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two teenage boys were charged with robbing a woman at gunpoint while in possession of a stolen car on the Near North Side Wednesday afternoon.

The boys, 15 and 16, were charged with one felony count of armed robbery. The 16-year-old was also charged with one felony count of possessing a stolen vehicle, and the 15-year-old was charged with criminal trespass of a vehicle. Both were arrested just before 5 p.m., in the 1600 block of West Monroe Street.

They were identified as the offenders who robbed a 26-year-old woman in the 100 block of West Elm Street less than 30 minutes earlier, police said.

Responding officers quickly located the teens who were also found to be driving a stolen car. Both were placed into custody and subsequently charged accordingly.

No further information was immediately available.