Watch CBS News
Local News

Teens charged with armed robbery, possessing stolen car on Chicago's Near North Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two teenage boys were charged with robbing a woman at gunpoint while in possession of a stolen car on the Near North Side Wednesday afternoon.

The boys, 15 and 16, were charged with one felony count of armed robbery. The 16-year-old was also charged with one felony count of possessing a stolen vehicle, and the 15-year-old was charged with criminal trespass of a vehicle. Both were arrested just before 5 p.m., in the 1600 block of West Monroe Street.

They were identified as the offenders who robbed a 26-year-old woman in the 100 block of West Elm Street less than 30 minutes earlier, police said.

Responding officers quickly located the teens who were also found to be driving a stolen car. Both were placed into custody and subsequently charged accordingly.

No further information was immediately available.  

Jeramie Bizzle
j-bizzle.jpg

Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on January 4, 2024 / 9:06 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.